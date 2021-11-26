 Skip to main content
A Winston-Salem man is arrested after he shot another man in the foot after a confrontation over a license plate
A Winston-Salem man is arrested after he shot another man in the foot after a confrontation over a license plate

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after he was accused of shooting another man in his foot during a confrontation over a license plate, authorities said.

The man who was wounded is facing a criminal citation.

Winston-Salem police went to a report of a shooting at 4:13 p.m. at 3419 N. Patterson Ave., police said. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Gustavo Anabel Rodriguez-Euceda, 37, of East 25th Street with a gunshot wound to his foot, police said.

George Malcom Xavier Childress, 30, of High Point, who was uninjured, was at the scene as well, police said.

Investigators learned that Childress saw Rodriguez-Euceda attempting to steal the license plate on his 2013 Buick, which was parked in the 300 block of 34th Street, police said.

Childress then confronted Rodriguez-Euceda and a fight ensued, police said. Rodriguez-Euceda attempted to run away, but Childress fired a gun and struck Rodriguez-Euceda in his foot, police said.

Rodriguez-Euceda was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said. Rodriguez-Euceda was cited with attempted larceny of a registration plate, police said.

Childress was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, police said.

No further details were available Friday night about this case.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with information about this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

r336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

