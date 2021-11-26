A Winston-Salem man is arrested after he shot another man in the foot after a confrontation over a license plate

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after he was accused of shooting another man in his foot during a confrontation over a license plate, authorities said.

The man who was wounded is facing a criminal citation.

Winston-Salem police went to a report of a shooting at 4:13 p.m. at 3419 N. Patterson Ave., police said. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Gustavo Anabel Rodriguez-Euceda, 37, of East 25th Street with a gunshot wound to his foot, police said.

George Malcom Xavier Childress, 30, of High Point, who was uninjured, was at the scene as well, police said.

Investigators learned that Childress saw Rodriguez-Euceda attempting to steal the license plate on his 2013 Buick, which was parked in the 300 block of 34th Street, police said.

Childress then confronted Rodriguez-Euceda and a fight ensued, police said. Rodriguez-Euceda attempted to run away, but Childress fired a gun and struck Rodriguez-Euceda in his foot, police said.

Rodriguez-Euceda was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said. Rodriguez-Euceda was cited with attempted larceny of a registration plate, police said.