A Winston-Salem man is arrested in connection with an assault on owner of Brothers Pizzeria

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Dec. 5 assault on the owner of Brothers Pizzeria, authorities said.
Brandon Juwan Sessoms, 23, of Barkwood Drive is charged with assault inflicting serious injuries, Winston-Salem police said. Sessoms is accused of assaulting Michael Scottodifrego, 36, of Winston-Salem.
Scottodifrego suffered injuries to his face and head as well as a concussion while trying to break up a fight, the Winston-Salem Journal has reported.
After Sessoms turned himself in to the Forsyth County Magistrates Office, Sessoms posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody.
Sessoms is scheduled to appear Jan. 14 in Forsyth District Court.
Winston-Salem police went to 214 W. Fourth St. at 2:30 a.m. Dec. 5 after they received a report of a fight at Brothers Pizzeria, police said. The incident involved several men and women who were fighting inside and outside of the business.
Officers also learned that an employee had been assaulted after trying to break up the fight, police said.
Officers found Scottodifrego lying on the floor with injuries to his head, face and other parts of his body, police said.
Emergency medical technicians treated Scottodifrego who was later taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center for further treatment, police said.
Investigators later linked Sessoms to the assault on Scottodifrego, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
336-727-7299