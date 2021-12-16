 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Winston-Salem man is arrested in connection with an assault on owner of Brothers Pizzeria
0 Comments
top story breaking

A Winston-Salem man is arrested in connection with an assault on owner of Brothers Pizzeria

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Dec. 5 assault on the owner of Brothers Pizzeria, authorities said.

Brandon Juwan Sessoms, 23, of Barkwood Drive is charged with assault inflicting serious injuries, Winston-Salem police said. Sessoms is accused of assaulting Michael Scottodifrego, 36, of Winston-Salem.

Scottodifrego suffered injuries to his face and head as well as a concussion while trying to break up a fight, the Winston-Salem Journal has reported.

After Sessoms turned himself in to the Forsyth County Magistrates Office, Sessoms posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody.

Sessoms is scheduled to appear Jan. 14 in Forsyth District Court.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police went to 214 W. Fourth St. at 2:30 a.m. Dec. 5 after they received a report of a fight at Brothers Pizzeria, police said. The incident involved several men and women who were fighting inside and outside of the business.

Officers also learned that an employee had been assaulted after trying to break up the fight, police said.

Officers found Scottodifrego lying on the floor with injuries to his head, face and other parts of his body, police said.

Emergency medical technicians treated Scottodifrego who was later taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center for further treatment, police said.

Investigators later linked Sessoms to the assault on Scottodifrego, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.  

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan women call for rights and aid in Taliban-approved march

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
Crime

Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem

Robert Jenkins, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home in the 1970s, is accused of holding a gun to a 14-year-old boy's head and sexually assaulting him. The boy jumped out of a window and escaped but Jenkins in the days after the alleged assault harassed the boy and fired his gun on the boy in two separate incident. Both times, Jenkins missed, the lawsuit said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert