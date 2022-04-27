A Winston-Salem man is charged after he is accused firing 10 shots at an U.S. marshal

A Winston-Salem man was charged Wednesday in connection with firing multiple times at an U.S. marshal, a court record shows.
Tyree Ray Long, 25, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, according to an arrest warrant.
Long is accused of firing 10 shots from a handgun at U.S. Marshal Michael Six, the warrant said. The warrant didn’t state where Long fired on Six.
Winston-Salem police and federal law enforcement agents attempted to arrest Long on outstanding warrants against him when they encountered Long at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday driving a vehicle on North Point Boulevard, police said. Long left the scene, beginning a three-mile chase with the officers.
After the vehicle chase ended in the 2500 block of University Parkway, officers then pursued Long on foot.
Long also is accused of firing a handgun at police Lt. Joseph Doss, police said.
Neither Doss nor any other officer returned gunfire at Long, police said. No one was injured.
People are also reading…
Long, who faces many charges in connection with the chase, was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $865,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
336-727-7299