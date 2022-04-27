 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A Winston-Salem man is charged after he is accused firing 10 shots at an U.S. marshal

  • 0

A Winston-Salem man was charged Wednesday in connection with firing multiple times at an U.S. marshal, a court record shows.

Tyree Ray Long, 25, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, according to an arrest warrant.

Long is accused of firing 10 shots from a handgun at U.S. Marshal Michael Six, the warrant said. The warrant didn’t state where Long fired on Six.

Winston-Salem police and federal law enforcement agents attempted to arrest Long on outstanding warrants against him when they encountered Long at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday driving a vehicle on North Point Boulevard, police said. Long left the scene, beginning a three-mile chase with the officers.

After the vehicle chase ended in the 2500 block of University Parkway, officers then pursued Long on foot.

Long also is accused of firing a handgun at police Lt. Joseph Doss, police said. 

Neither Doss nor any other officer returned gunfire at Long, police said. No one was injured.

People are also reading…

Long, who faces many charges in connection with the chase, was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $865,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Tyree Ray Long

Long

 WSPD

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

Jessicah Black was 16 when she told Winston-Salem police that five teenagers were involved in the death of Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather. But nearly 20 years later, she told a panel of three superior court judges that she lied after hours of interrogation from Winston-Salem police detectives. She said she just wanted to go home and detectives told her that the five boys had already confessed. They told her, Black said, she was lying when she tried to tell the truth. 

Officer in murder probe falsely told teen he could get death penalty

Officer in murder probe falsely told teen he could get death penalty

Sean Flynn, a Winston-Salem police detective, told a staff attorney for the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission that he wanted to elicit a response from the 15-year-old boy he was interrogating when he falsely told the boy he could face the death penalty. That boy, Jermal Tolliver, and four of his friends -- Rayshawn Banner, Nathaniel Cauthen, Christopher Bryant and Dorrell Brayboy -- would be convicted in two separate trials for the murder of Nathaniel Jones, the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul. Jones, 61, was brutally attacked in the carport of his home on Nov. 15, 2002. The teenagers are now men in their 30s, and one of them is dead. Four of them are trying to convince a panel of three superior court judges that they are innocent. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive, ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid set to enter Earth’s orbit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert