A Winston-Salem man is facing charges after he was accused of leading Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle chase on U.S. 52 South, authorities said Friday. No injuries were reported.

Frederick Lee Caldwell III, 32, is charged with felony fleeing to elude an officer, misdemeanor assault on a government official, reckless driving and other offenses, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Caldwell was being held Friday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $538,000, the sheriff’s office said.

At 8:40 a.m. Friday, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driving a wanted offender in the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza Court, the sheriff’s office said. The driver refused to stop and deputies chased the car.

During the chase, the suspect struck multiple patrol vehicles and traveled the wrong way on U.S. 52 South toward oncoming traffic, the sheriff’s office said. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed near Clemmonsville Road.

The sustained non-life threatening juries in the crash, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After he was released, the suspect was arrested, the sheriff’s office said. Caldwell was served with outstanding warrants unrelated to the chase.

Caldwell was charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor assault on a government official, possession of marijuana and other offenses, the sheriff’s office said.