A Winston-Salem man is facing charges in connection with multiple larcenies in Forsyth County, authorities said Friday.

Investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office assisted the Madison Police Department in the case, the sheriff's office said.

On Wednesday, Madison police asked the sheriff's office to help them find a suspect and a vehicle involved in a robbery at a tobacco shop Tuesday in Madison, police said.

Deputies found the vehicle used in the Madison robbery and arrested Francisco Rico Noble, 33, for alleged probation violations, the sheriff's office said.

Noble was then charged with felony larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, misdemeanor shoplifting, felony robbery and two counts felony probation violation, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators linked Noble to a spree of cigarette thefts in April, including at Q Tobacco and Vape in Clemmons, the Circle K in Walkertown, the Walgreens in Clemmons and the Tarheel Tobacco Shop in Walkertown, the sheriff's office said.

Noble is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $135,000, the sheriff's office said.