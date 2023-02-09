A Winston-Salem man is facing an assault charge and other offenses in connection with the shooting and wounding of another man last Friday, authorities said.

Joshua Ryan Covington, 36, of Delmonte Drive is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm within city limits, Winston-Salem police said.

Covington was being held Thursday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said. Covington is scheduled to appear Friday in Forsyth District Court.

Maleak Jawion Anderson, 29, was shot and wounded Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue, police said.

Officers found Anderson shortly before 6:30 p.m. on the sidewalk on Indiana Avenue. Anderson was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that Anderson was walking along Indiana Avenue when he was shot, police said.

After the shooting, investigators linked Covington to the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.