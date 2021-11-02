A Winston-Salem man is killed and a local woman is wounded in separate shootings early Tuesday and Monday night

A Winston-Salem man was killed and a local woman was injured in separate shootings early Tuesday and Monday night, authorities said.
In the most recent incident, Blake Louis Warren, 29, of Winster Drive was found dead on a sidewalk at an apartment complex, Winston-Salem police said.
Officers arrived at the scene at 2:03 a.m. after they received a report of an unconscious man, police said.
The officers found Warren with a gunshot wound lying in a breezeway of a building at Burke Ridge Crossing Apartments off Griffith Road.
Police are investigating the incident, and they didn’t release any further information Tuesday about this shooting.
Warren's death is the city’s 34th homicide this year, as compared with 25 homicides for the same period in 2020, police said.
About 4½ hours earlier on Monday night, a woman was taken to a local hospital after she was shot in her vehicle at a traffic light on University Parkway, police said.
The woman was in stable condition at the hospital, police said.
The woman told officers that someone in a white SUV fired gunshots at her vehicle while they were stopped next to each other at a traffic light in the 3100 block of University Parkway, police said.
Officers received a call about the shooting at 9:23 p.m. Monday and found the victim in the 2900 block of Ramsgate Drive, where she had stopped after fleeing the shooting scene and realizing she had been struck by one of the bullets, police said.
Her vehicle was struck multiple times during the shooting, police said.
The 3100 block of University Parkway was closed for about 30 minutes.
Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information about these shootings can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the police.
