A Winston-Salem man is linked to a Thomasville woman who was found dead; David Fields also faces 69 charges of identity theft and other offenses throughout the Triad
A Winston-Salem man is linked to a Thomasville woman who was recently found dead as he also faces 69 charges of identify theft and related offenses throughout the Triad.

David Maurice Fields, 34, of Amanda Place is charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense and uttering a forged endorsement, according to an arrest warrant.

Fields is accused of trying to illegally obtain $6,700 on July 20 from a State Employees Credit Union in Winston-Salem by using the identity of Thomasville woman to withdraw money from her checking and money market account, the warrant said.

Fields also is accused of providing the victim's withdrawal slips and N.C. driver's license to Paula Marie Kindley of Thomasville and accompanying Kindley to the credit union, the warrant said. The victim's name was forged on a withdrawal slip.

The warrant failed to state why the transaction wasn't completed.

Fields is scheduled to appear Nov. 18 in Davidson District Court on that charge. 

Kindley, 48, was found dead Oct. 1 in the woods near the 3500 block of Chevy Chase Street in Winston-Salem. Kindley was reported missing two days earlier to Winston-Salem police.

Detectives are investigating Kindley's death as a homicide.

Fields doesn't face any charges connected to Kindley's death, Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman, said Thursday.

Fields was arrested Tuesday by Randolph County sheriff's deputies, the Randolph County Sheriff's office said.

Fields is charged with obtaining property by false pretense, identity theft and financial card forgery, according to an arrest warrant. Fields is accused of buying $14.78 worth of goods Mo's Chicken and Grocery

  

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

