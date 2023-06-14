A Winston-Salem man was robbed and shot early Wednesday in the city's northern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 5100 block of Old Rural Hall Road, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Emmanuel Christopher Nickerson, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound outside a neighbor's home, police said.

Nickerson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that Nickerson had come home when he was approached by two suspects, police said. The suspects then stole Nickerson's vehicle and personnel items.

During the robbery, Nickerson was shot, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police sat 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.