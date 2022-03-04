 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Winston-Salem man is shot and killed in the 2800 block of Indiana Avenue
A Winston-Salem man was shot and killed Friday morning in the 2800 block of Indiana Avenue, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting call at 3:24 a.m. at a business at 2805 Indiana Ave., police said.  When officers arrived, they found Marcus Daiquin Montgomery, 25, of Rosemary Drive unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Officers summoned medical help for Montgomery, but emergency medical technicians pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe that Montgomery was struck by gunfire, and the person responsible left the area in a vehicle, police said. Detectives are working to identify the shooter.

Montgomery's death is the city's eighth homicide so far this year, as compared with six homicides during same period in 2021, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

