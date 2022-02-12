A Winston-Salem man is shot and seriously wounded

A Winston-Salem man was shot and seriously injured Saturday in the 500 block of West 24½th Street, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police went to a reported shooting at 3:24 p.m. at 509 W. 24½th Street, police said. When officers arrived, they found LaJuan Montae Campbell, 30, of Thurmond Street with a gunshot wound.

Campbell was taken by emergency medical technicians to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from a dispute among neighbors, police said.

Officers have identified a person involved, but "due to the very early stages of this investigation, no charges have been filed at this time," police said.

Police also declined to identify the individual.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to Winston-Salem police.

