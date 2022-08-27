A Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded at Manly and Thurmond streets

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Saturday at Manly and Thurmond streets, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at West 24th Street and North Cherry Street, where the victim was found in a vehicle, police said.

Gerald Equay Moore, 42, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening injury, police said.

Investigators determined that Moore was at Manly and Thurmond streets when he saw two suspects, one of which he had met previously, police said. The suspects then fired their guns at Moore.

Moore was shot in the calf, fled the scene and drove to West 24th Street and North Cherry Street, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and it appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-7299 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winton-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.