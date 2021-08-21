 Skip to main content
A Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded early Saturday morning on Bethania Station Road
A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Saturday morning in the 3800 block of Bethania Station Road, authorities said.

Officers with the police department's Gun Crime Reduction Unit responded to 3870 Bethania Station Road after they received a report of a shooting, Winston-Salem police said.

Before the officers arrived, Preston Snell, 38, of Griffin Commons Drive was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left leg, police said.

Snell couldn't provide police with details regarding the incident, police said.

Police are investigating the matter.

Winston-Salem police is asking for the public’s help in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

