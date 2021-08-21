A Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded early Saturday morning on Bethania Station Road

Criminal defendants charged with low-level felonies might have to wait longer to have their cases heard. Why? Because what is known as probable cause court is being eliminated. That court allowed defendants charged with low-level felonies to plead guilty. Now, they will have to wait until their case is heard in Forsyth Superior Court. The decision by Chief District Judge Victoria Roemer has gotten criticized, saying it will only exacerbate a growing backlog, but Roemer said there are simply not enough district court judges to cover probable cause court, what she calls a courtesy, and cover what district court judges are, by state law, obligated to cover.