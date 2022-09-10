A Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded in the 700 block of Ferndale Avenue

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Saturday in the 700 block of Ferndale Avenue, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police went to the 700 block of Ferndale Avenue on a reported shooting in the city's southeastern section, police said. Officers then found Aldahir Quiterio Colon, 19, of Ferndale Avenue with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Colon was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that Colon was shot on the Ferndale Avenue property by an unknown assailant, police said. Officers are investigating the incident.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.