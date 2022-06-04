A Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded in the 800 block of East Devonshire Street

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Saturday in the 800 block of East Devonshire Street, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police responded at 12:31 p.m. to a reported shooting at that location, police said.
When officers arrived, they found Albert Lee White Jr., 29, of Patterson Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds in his abdomen and back, police said.
White told the officers that he was assaulted and shot by three males in front of a home in the 800 block of East Devonshire Street, police said.
White was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
The motive for the shooting is unknown, police said. Officers are investigating the incident.
No further information was available.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 337-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.
