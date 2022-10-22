A Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded in the city's southwestern section

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Saturday in the 2200 block of Sunderland Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 12:04 a.m. to a reported shooting at 2240 Sunderland Road in the city’s southwestern section, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Isaac Sanchez, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Sanchez was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Investigators determined that Sanchez had been sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police said. That’s when another person approached Sanchez after that person got out a white vehicle that was traveling through the parking lot.

The suspect then began shooting at Sanchez, police said. Investigators gathered evidence "that does not support that this was a random incident," police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.