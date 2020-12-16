 Skip to main content
A Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded on Ferrell Court in the city's eastern section
A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Wednesday on Ferrell Court in the city's eastern section, authorities said.

Kevin Wingate, 45, was sitting in a vehicle near the 740 building on Ferrell Court shortly before 2:15 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up beside him, Winston-Salem police said. Someone then fired a gun at Wingate's vehicle.

The vehicle where the shots were fired then left the scene, turning left on New Walkertown Road, police said. 

When officers arrived, they found Wingate with an apparent gunshot wound to his wrist, police said.

Wingate, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and no arrests have been made, police said. Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

