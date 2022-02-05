A Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded on North Graham Avenue

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Saturday on North Graham Avenue, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 10:34 a.m. to 106 N. Graham Ave. on a report of a shooting, police said.
When officers arrived, they found Coleman Lee Gibson, 55, of Graham Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Gibson was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition Saturday, police said.
Investigators determined that Coleman was arguing with someone he knew before he was shot, police said.
"The investigation is very active and ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time," police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to police.
