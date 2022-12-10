 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded on Peachtree Street

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Saturday in the 2000 block of Peachtree Street, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to a reported shooting at that location, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Jose Manuel Cortes, 33, of Marne Street suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. Cortes was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition Saturday.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Investigators determined that Cortes knows the suspect, and that the assault was not a random act, police said.

Police are not releasing further information about the incident.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case. Anyone with any information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

