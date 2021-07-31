 Skip to main content
A Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded on Salem Crest Lane
A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Saturday in the 2100 block of Salem Crest Lane in the city's southwestern section, authorities said Saturday.

Christian Alonzo Carson, 30, of Salem Crest Circle suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder, Winston-Salem police said. Carson was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Salem Crest Lane at 4:13 p.m. on a reported shooting, police said. The officers found Carson lying near the road.

Carson told officers that he was walking in the 2100 block of Salem Crest Lane when a vehicle traveled by him and someone in the vehicle with a gun fired one round at him, police said.

After the shooting, Carson couldn't provide officers with any information about the shooter, police said. Carson had limited details about the vehicle, which is possibly a blue sedan.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and police are investigating the matter.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to Winston-Salem police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

