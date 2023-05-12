A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Wednesday, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at 10:22 a.m. at the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue, police said. Officers then learned about a shooting that happened at the 1600 block of East Fifth Street.

When officers arrived at that scene, they found shell casings in the backyard and a blood trail leading to the rear door.

Investigators entered the home and found Sterling L. York, 28, with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh, police said.

York was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Investigators determined that three suspects came to the victim's home, and an argument began, police said. During the argument, a suspect revealed a gun and shot York.

York returned fire at the suspect who ran from the scene with two other suspects, police said. York then returned to his home where the officers found him.

Investigators identified Rodney Earl Byers Jr., 39, of King Drive as a suspect, police said.

Byers is charged with possession of a firearm by a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, police said.

Police didn't mention any charges against Byers connected to York's gunshot wound.

Byers was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.