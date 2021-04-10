 Skip to main content
A Winston-Salem man is shot in his leg, police said
A Winston-Salem man was shot Saturday in his leg, authorities said.

Police said the incident possibly occurred on Gilmer Avenue in the city's northeastern section.

James Arthur Shelton Jr., 64, of Dalton Street went to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg, Winston-Salem police said. When officers arrived at 4:21 p.m., Shelton provided them with limited information about the circumstances of his injuries.

Investigators determined that Shelton may have been shot in the area of 3000 Gilmer Avenue.

Police are investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook. 

