A Winston-Salem man is shot to death in his apartment early Friday morning

A Winston-Salem man was shot to death early Friday morning in his apartment, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police responded at 2:34 a.m. to 120 Weatherwood Court, Apt. T, on an unknown trouble call, police said.
Officers then found Ray Anthony Pruitt, 57, of Weatherwood Court inside his apartment, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Forsyth County emergency medical technicians pronounced Pruitt dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and no arrests have been made, police said. Pruitt's next of kin has been notified of his death.
Pruitt's death is the city's third homicide so far this year, as compared to two homicides during the same period in 2021, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to police.
