A Winston-Salem man was stabbed Thursday in the 100 block of East Hanes Mill Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police and emergency medical technicians were dispatched at 11:55 a.m. to a reported stabbing at that location, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Carson Manning Bishop lying in the road with multiple stab wounds, police said.

Bishop was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. Bishop was in stable condition Thursday.

There was a large police presence on East Hanes Mill Road while this incident was being investigated, police said.

Police didn't provide any further information about the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.