A Winston-Salem man is stabbed to death in domestic disturbance

A Winston-Salem man was stabbed to death early Saturday in the 600 block of West 13th Street, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 2:29 a.m. on a report of unknown trouble in the 600 block of West 13th Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, of Piedmont Circle suffering from a stab wound in his upper torso, police said.

Salley was in a parking lot on West 13th Street and was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County emergency medical technicians, police said.

Investigators determined that Salley had been involved in a domestic disturbance with a woman, police said. Salley was then stabbed, police said.

No other suspects are being sought at this time, police said. Salley's relatives have been notified of his death.

Salley's death is the city's second homicide this year, as compared with none during the same period in 2022, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.