A Winston-Salem man is wounded by gunfire in Waughtown neighborhood

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Saturday in the the southeastern part of the city, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched to the 600 block of Waughtown Street on a reported shooting, police said. When they arrived, officers found evidence of gunfire, but no one who was injured.

A short time later, Charles Anderson Jr., 29, of Pinebluff Road arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that happened at the Waughtown Street location, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.