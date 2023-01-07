 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A Winston-Salem man is wounded by gunfire in Waughtown neighborhood

  • 0

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Saturday in the the southeastern part of the city, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched to the 600 block of Waughtown Street on a reported shooting, police said. When they arrived, officers found evidence of gunfire, but no one who was injured.

A short time later, Charles Anderson Jr., 29, of Pinebluff Road arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that happened at the Waughtown Street location, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

People are also reading…

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in History for January 7th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert