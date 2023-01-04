A Winston-Salem man is wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place

A Winston-Salem man was wounded early Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in the city's northwestern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police investigated a shooting at 1:58 a.m. in the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, police said.

Investigators learned that Rakey James Baldwin, 21, of Randall Place was walking on Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone shot Baldwin in his torso, police said.

Baldwin is being treated at a local hospital for a critical injury, police said.

The shooting appears to be isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-728-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.