 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A Winston-Salem man is wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place

  • 0

A Winston-Salem man was wounded early Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in the city's northwestern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police investigated a shooting at 1:58 a.m. in the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, police said.

Investigators learned that Rakey James Baldwin, 21, of Randall Place was walking on Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone shot Baldwin in his torso, police said.

Baldwin is being treated at a local hospital for a critical injury, police said. 

The shooting appears to be isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-728-2800  or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

People are also reading…

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivia sees more unrest following opposition leader’s arrest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert