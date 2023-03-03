A Winston-Salem man received a prison sentence Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a murder charge and other offenses, authorities said.

Javarius Jeron Ford, 35, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and a possession of a firearm by a felon in Forsyth Superior Court, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge Gregory Horne sentenced Ford to serve a minimum of 10 years and four months to a maximum of 13 years and five months in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Ford is accused of killing Apaulenal Eric Areyano, 26, on May 30, 2017, in a hotel room at the Sleep Inn on Hampton Inn Court, the district attorney’s office said.

Winston-Salem police found Areyano on the floor inside the hotel room with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Investigators learned that Michael LaPointe had rented the motel room for Ford in exchange for the deposit money, which would be returned after the room was vacated, the district attorney’s office said.

LaPointe got a call from Ford who said LaPointe "needed to come to the room because someone had tried to rob him, and that he had gotten shot," the district attorney’s office said.

Text messages between Ford and Areyano revealed plans setting up a drug deal with Areyano to sell Ford cocaine, the district attorney’s office said. Areyano had a history of dealing in illegal narcotics and served time in prison for trafficking in cocaine.

Police found empty wrappers with cocaine residue on them next to Areyano and cocaine residue on the dresser, the district attorney’s office said.

Video surveillance showed that Ford entered the hotel room about 7 p.m., carrying a backpack. Areyano entered the room 20 minutes later, carrying a blue bag.

About 15 minutes after Areyano got to the room, three gunshots were heard, the district attorney’s office said. After the shots, Ford then left the room, carrying his backpack.

Ford turned himself in to police two weeks later. Medical records showed that he had suffered a recent gunshot wound, the district attorney’s office said.