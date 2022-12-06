A Winston-Salem man pleads guilty to multiple charges related to vehicle chase

A Winston-Salem man pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges related to a vehicle chase, and a judge sentenced him to prison, authorities said.

Sean Lamont Albright, 50, of Parkland Court pleaded guilty to common law robbery, felony fleeing to elude arrests and habitual misdemeanor larceny, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Judge Daniel Kuehnert of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Albright to serve 7¼ years to 9¾ years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Albright's car on Oct. 16, 2020 after a deputy saw the driver committing several traffic violations, the district attorney’s office.

Albright was accused of driving at a high rate of speed and driving in a reckless manner, the district attorney’s office said. Albright eventually stopped his car and ran from the deputy.

The deputy arrested Albright with the help of a police dog, the district attorney's office said. Albright’s driver’s license was revoked at the time.

Investigators discovered $275 worth of items stolen from a Food Lion store at 3008 Old Hollow Road in Walkertown, the district attorney’s office said.

Under a plea agreement, the misdemeanor larceny charge was enhanced to a felony offense based on the Albright’s four prior convictions for misdemeanor larceny, the district attorney's office said.

In a separate offense on May 13, Albright was accused of stealing a cart full of detergent valued $337 from a local Home Depot store, the district attorney’s office said.

When Albright attempted to leave the business without paying, a store clerk confronted him and asked for a receipt, district attorney’s office said. Albright also is accused of threatening to shoot the clerk.

No gun or weapon was displayed, but the clerk did not make any further attempt to stop Albright. The incident was recorded on the video surveillance system.