A Winston-Salem man pleads guilty to second-degree murder for killing another man

A Winston-Salem man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in connection with the death of another man in June 2020, authorities said.

Jermaine Lamont Webster, 31, also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Forsyth County District Attorney's office said in a statement.

A judge in Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Webster to serve a minimum of 14 years and two months to a maximum of 18 years in prison, the district attorney's office said.

Winston-Salem police found Marcus Jerome Reid, 38, lying in the 1500 block of Liberty Street, dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators determined that Webster and another person approached Reid in the early morning hours of June 27, 2020 in the parking lot of the Citgo Gas Station at 1522 N. Liberty St., the district attorney's office said.

A witness told police that Reid was assaulted, and Webster then shot Reid several times, the district attorney's office said. Webster left the scene, but he was seen on video surveillance footage.

Reid, a longtime resident of Winston-Salem, died at the scene. Reid sustained multiple gunshots to his chest, the district attorney’s office said.

In August 2021, the owner of the Citgo gas station and city officials settled a nuisance lawsuit that accused the gas station of being a threat to public safety, according to court records.

City officials filed the complaint in September 2020 in Forsyth Superior Court against East Winston Oil LLC, the owner of the gas station. The plaintiffs sought a temporary restraining order to keep the business from operating and a permanent injunction that would force the owner of the gas station to secure the property.

The agreement required the owner of the gas station to hire private security guards, install security cameras, a fence and “No Trespassing” signs and put up bulletproof glass at the register.

According to the lawsuit, Winston-Salem police responded to 452 calls for service at the gas station from Jan. 1, 2020 to Aug. 28, 2020. Those calls required officers to spend more than 640 hours at the gas station, the lawsuit said.