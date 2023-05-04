A Winston-Salem man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday for killing another man he suspected of having an affair with his wife, authorities said.

Alex Arevalo-Ramirez, 46, was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bartolome Palacios Mundo, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mundo, 42, a resident of the Peacehaven Mobile Home Park, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound to his torso on Jan. 17, 2022, the sheriff’s office said.

Under a plea agreement, Judge Richard E. Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Arevalo-Ramirez to 19½ years to 24½ years in prison, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said.

On the morning of Jan. 17, 2022, Arevalo-Ramirez followed his wife to Mundo’s home, district attorney’s office said. Arevalo-Ramirez suspected his wife was being unfaithful and wanted to confirm his suspicions and identify her lover.

Arevalo-Ramirez was armed with a handgun when he went to Mundo’s home, the district attorney’s office said. After knocking on Mundo’s door, the men had a brief discussion.

Arevalo-Ramirez then took out his gun, shot Mundo and left the area, the district attorney’s office said.

Deputies responded to the scene at 10:07 a.m. at the mobile home park on Hollow Ridge Drive.

Mundo, who was unarmed, was pronounced dead when he arrived at a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Detective Marcus Tuft of the sheriff’s office interviewed Arevalo-Ramirez’s wife, Fenes Brendali Aguire, and learned that she and Mundo had been involved in an extramarital relationship for about six months, the district attorney’s office said.

Aguire and Mundo met at Mundo’s house on the morning of the shooting. Arevalo-Ramirez’s waited for his wife to leave their home and visited Mundo, the district attorney said.

Aguire had left Mundo’s home before Arevalo-Ramirez confronted Mundo. Mundo’s son, who was inside the home at the time, overheard Arevalo-Ramirez repeatedly asking if Mundo knew the woman who had been there earlier that morning.

Mundo denied knowing what Arevalo-Ramirez was talking about or who the woman was, the district attorney’s office said. Arevalo-Ramirez then shot Mundo once in his stomach, and ran away.

While waiting for emergency medical technicians, Mundo didn’t want to identify the suspect although Mundo said he knew who had shot him, the district attorney’s office said.

As Mundo lay dying, he texted Aguire, and told “her husband had just shot him,” the district attorney’s office said. Averalo-Ramirez later admitted to investigators that he shot Mundo because of the affair between Mundo and Aguire.