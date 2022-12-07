A Winston-Salem man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of another man

A Winston-Salem man pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of another man.

Joseph Anthony Hannah, 33, was accused of stabbing to death his cousin, Dorrell Queshane Brayboy, 31, on Aug. 28, 2019 in the parking lot of the Food Lion on New Walkertown Road.

Judge Daniel Kuehnert of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Hannah to serve seven years and eight months to 10¼ years in prison and ordered Hannah to pay $7,634 in restitution for Brayboy's funeral expenses.

Under a plea agreement, Hannah pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after he was initially charged with murder.

Kuehnert gave Hannah credit for the three years and three months that Hannah served in the Forsyth County Jail while he was awaiting his court hearing.

"There is something serious and personal about dying in a knife fight," Kuehnert said.

Jennifer Martin, chief assistant district attorney, said that Brayboy had argued with Hannah over a failure to return children’s clothing. During the fight, Hannah retrieved a knife and stabbed Brayboy several times, Martin said.

Brayboy later died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Hannah ran from the parking lot before Winston-Salem police arrived, Martin said.

After he was arrested, Hannah admitted to officers that he had stabbed Brayboy, Martin said.

William Soukup of Winston-Salem, an assistant capital defender and Hannah's attorney, said that Brayboy punched Hannah in the nose during their fight. At that time, Hannah had been diagnosed with several mental health disorders and was using marijuana, Soukup said.

"This was a fist fight that turned into a knife fight, and there should be some consequences for that," Soukup told Kuehnert.

Lisa Hannah Brayboy, Dorrell’s mother, told Kuehnert that she loves her nephew, Joseph Hannah.

"But it has been hard for me because I lost my son," Lisa Brayboy said. "He’s in God's hands now."

When Joseph Brayboy was a teenager, he was convicted, along with four others, of killing Nathaniel Jones, the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul.

In 2002, Winston-Salem police found Jones, 61, lying on his stomach near his Lincoln Town Car, his hands bound behind his back with black tape.

Black tape was wrapped around his mouth. An autopsy concluded that he died from arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack and blunt-force trauma.

Five days after the attack, Chris Paul, then a standout basketball player at West Forsyth High School, scored 61 points in a game in his grandfather’s honor.

Paul also played for Wake Forest University and then began his professional NBA career.

Brayboy’s co-defendants — Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver, Nathaniel Cauthen and his younger brother, Rayshawn Banner — filed claims with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission.

After a hearing in March 2020, the commission found sufficient evidence that the four men might be innocent in Jones’ death.

That culminated in an eight-day hearing in April before a panel of three superior court judges who had to decide whether to exonerate the four men. Brayboy died before he got a chance to file a claim.

After the hearing, the three-judge panel upheld the convictions of the four men.

Bryant, Tolliver, Cauthen and Banner had argued during the hearing that Winston-Salem police coerced them into making false confessions in a case where no definitive physical evidence, including fingerprints and DNA, tied them to the crime scene.

Those confessions, according to testimony and court documents, were inconsistent with the physical evidence in the case, and the men said police threatened them with the death penalty, even though juveniles can’t get that punishment.

The men said police also used other methods to get false confessions, including lying about evidence and using the boys’ statements against each other.

Jessicah Black, a key witness in the case, testified in two trials that some of the boys had talked about robbing Jones and that she had heard the attack while sitting at a picnic table in Belview Park about 100 yards from Jones’ house.

She was the only independent eyewitness who placed the boys at the scene. She has since recanted her testimony and said at the hearing in April that Winston-Salem police coerced her into making a false statement, lying to her about evidence and telling her that she would face life in prison if she didn’t cooperate.

Attorneys for the four men have said they intend to continue the fight to exonerate them of Jones' murder.