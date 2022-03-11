A Winston-Salem man receives prison sentence after he pleas guilty to a murder charge in a January 2020 shooting death

A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Friday after he was convicted on a murder charge in connection with a January 2020 shooting death of another man.
Alexander Nieto Alvarez, 26, who lived on Dunleith Avenue, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in Forsyth Superior Court.
Alvarez is accused of killing Ulises Baltazar Cruz, 39, of Frank Street on Jan. 31, 2020, prosecutor Alison Lester said in court.
Judge Eric Morgan sentenced Alvarez to serve 12 years to 15 years and five months in prison.
As part of the plea arrangement, prosecutors reduced the first-degree murder charge against Alvarez to second-degree murder. Morgan consolidated the murder and robbery charges into one for sentencing.
Morgan gave Alvarez credit for the 771 days he had spent in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting his court hearing. Morgan also ruled that Alvarez would receive substance-abuse treatment while he is in prison.
Winston-Salem police went to 2917 Frank St. at 3:15 a.m. two years ago after they received a report about a dead person inside the home, police said. Officers then found Cruz unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.
Earlier on Jan. 31, 2020, Cruz gave Alvarez and Jeremy Aguilar Zarate $100 to buy beer, Lester said. When Alvarez and Zarate returned, they drank beer with Cruz and his roommate.
At some point, the men argued about the change owed from the beer purchase. During that argument, Alvarez pulled out a gun and shot Cruz, Lester said.
Cruz's roommate ran out the house, but he heard several more gunshots, Lester said.
The roommate later described Alvarez and Zarate to investigators, Lester said. Police later arrested Alvarez and Zarate.
When they were arrested, Alvarez had $103 and Zarate had a loaded handgun, a water bottle containing five spent shell cases, two cell phones, including one that belonged to Cruz and ammunition for the handgun, Lester said. In addition, Alvarez's and Zarate's DNA was on the beer cans, she said.
An autopsy on Cruz's body revealed that he suffered a gunshot wound to his head and three gunshot wounds to his back, Lester said. Cruz also suffered blunt force injuries to his face.
Zarate, 22, who lived on 25th Street, pleaded guilty in early February to second-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with Cruz's death.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Zarate to 12 years to 15 years and five months in prison.
William Soukup, Alvarez's attorney, said that his client accepted responsibility for his actions. Alvarez has an intellectual disability and had struggled within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools since he was 9, Soukup said.
"I don't suggest that as an excuse for what happened," Soukup said to Morgan.
