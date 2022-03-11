A Winston-Salem man receives prison sentence after he pleas guilty to a murder charge in a January 2020 shooting death

At some point, the men argued about the change owed from the beer purchase. During that argument, Alvarez pulled out a gun and shot Cruz, Lester said.

Cruz's roommate ran out the house, but he heard several more gunshots, Lester said.

The roommate later described Alvarez and Zarate to investigators, Lester said. Police later arrested Alvarez and Zarate.

When they were arrested, Alvarez had $103 and Zarate had a loaded handgun, a water bottle containing five spent shell cases, two cell phones, including one that belonged to Cruz and ammunition for the handgun, Lester said. In addition, Alvarez's and Zarate's DNA was on the beer cans, she said.

An autopsy on Cruz's body revealed that he suffered a gunshot wound to his head and three gunshot wounds to his back, Lester said. Cruz also suffered blunt force injuries to his face.

Zarate, 22, who lived on 25th Street, pleaded guilty in early February to second-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with Cruz's death.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Zarate to 12 years to 15 years and five months in prison.