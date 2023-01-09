A Winston-Salem man represented himself in a first-degree murder trial and got a mistrial. This time, a judge ordered that the man be appointed new counsel.

A Forsyth County judge ruled Monday that a Winston-Salem man facing a first-degree murder charge needs to have legal representation, overruling a previous judge's ruling that the man had forfeited his right to court-appointed counsel. The man, Harry Lee Hunter Jr., had alleged that several previous attorneys were ineffective, leading them to withdraw from the case.

Hunter, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was scheduled to go on trial a third time Monday on all of those charges.

Forsyth County prosecutors allege that Hunter fatally shot Joshua Bernard Brown, 27, just after 8 a.m. on April 30, 2016. If Hunter is convicted of first-degree murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court said a murder charge is a serious offense, and trying a murder defendant who doesn't have legal representation opens up all kinds of appellate issues.

"I believe he's entitled to an attorney," Burke said.

In July 2022, Hunter went on trial the first time. At the time, he was represented by criminal defense attorney Dan Anthony, but the trial didn't get beyond jury selection. Judge Stanley L. Allen, who presided over the trial, declared a mistrial after Hunter kept interrupting court proceedings and alleged that Anthony was ineffective in his legal representation. Allen made the decision after Anthony asked for the mistrial and requested that he be allowed to withdraw from the case.

Allen initially denied the motion to withdraw but then reconsidered his decision, allowing both requests. Two days later, Allen issued an order saying that Hunter had forfeited his right to court-appointed counsel, meaning that Hunter would have to represent himself at trial. Allen had determined that Hunter had had four previous attorneys to represent him. Three of the four attorneys withdrew, citing irreconcilable differences with Hunter. One, David Freedman, died in September 2021. Anthony was the fifth-appointed attorney.

Hunter did represent himself at a second trial held in October 2022, but Allen declared a mistrial after the jury deadlocked 11-1.

On Monday, Hunter told Judge Burke of Forsyth Superior Court that he wanted an attorney. That began a lengthy back and forth between Hunter and Burke about what exactly Hunter wanted.

Burke gave Hunter three options — Hunter could represent himself, with Anthony providing legal advice; Anthony could be re-appointed as Hunter's attorney; or Hunter could be appointed a new attorney. The first two options would have guaranteed that the trial could have started this week, but the third option — appointing a new attorney — would have required a continuance to give the new attorney time to prepare for trial.

Burke ultimately ordered that Hunter get a new attorney, which required that the trial be continued.

Burke asked Hunter if he would be willing to waive his right to a speedy trial if appointed new counsel. Burke told Hunter that it would likely be at least six months before his case could be tried. Hunter also appeared to waffle on whether he wanted Anthony to represent him or have another attorney appointed, saying he didn't really have a choice about court-appointed counsel.

Burke pushed him on whether he believed Anthony had been ineffective, but Hunter said he never wanted any of his attorneys to withdraw.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer, one of two prosecutors on the case, expressed concern about delaying the trial, pointing out that two witnesses who had been subpoenaed were refusing to cooperate and were now in custody for defying a court order.

Burke said he understood the issue, but whether the trial started Monday or six months from now, prosecutors would likely be facing the same issues with non-cooperating witnesses.

Burke also expressed frustration with Hunter for interrupting him and not listening. He told Hunter that he was one of those people who felt like they know everything, particularly about the law, when Hunter didn't go to law school.

"Stop playing with me," Burke said. "I'm trying to accommodate you and you're playing with me."

Instead, Burke said, Hunter should listen and show some appreciation because other judges wouldn't have made the decision that Burke made. And he offered a warning.

"If you don't work with your (new) attorney, you'll find yourself in this same position," Burke said.