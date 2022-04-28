A Winston-Salem man shot to death in Country Club Road apartment.

A Winston-Salem man was shot to death early Thursday morning during a gunfight inside an apartment on Country Club Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 12:42 a.m. to a reported shooting at 4755 Country Club Road, Apt. 118-G, police said.

When officers arrived, they found three men, Saveyon Raymond Taylor, 20, of Millbrook Drive, Christopher Lavon Williams, 24, of Country Club Road and Keith Lorenzo Williams, 28, of Country Club with gunshot wounds, police said.

Taylor was pronounced dead the scene, police said.

Christopher Williams and Keith Williams were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Christopher Williams is in critical condition, and Keith Williams is in stable condition with a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Police didn't describe the relationship between Christopher Williams and Keith Williams.

Investigators determined that there was a small gathering of friends inside the apartment when a fight escalated, with several people firing guns at each other while inside the apartment, police said.

Police said evidence found at the scene led them to believe the gunfire was an isolated. They are not looking for other suspects at this time, police said.

Taylor's next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.

Taylor's death is the city's 16th homicide so far this year, as compared to nine homicides during the same period last year, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and video to the police.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.