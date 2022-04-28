 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Winston-Salem man shot to death in Country Club Road apartment.

A Winston-Salem man was shot to death early Thursday morning during a gunfight inside an apartment on Country Club Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 12:42 a.m. to a reported shooting at 4755 Country Club Road, Apt. 118-G, police said.

When officers arrived, they found three men, Saveyon Raymond Taylor, 20, of Millbrook Drive, Christopher Lavon Williams, 24, of Country Club Road and Keith Lorenzo Williams, 28, of Country Club with gunshot wounds, police said. 

Taylor was pronounced dead the scene, police said.

Christopher Williams and Keith Williams were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Christopher Williams is in critical condition, and Keith Williams is in stable condition with a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Police didn't describe the relationship between Christopher Williams and Keith Williams.

Investigators determined that there was a small gathering of friends inside the apartment when a fight escalated, with several people firing guns at each other while inside the apartment, police said.

Police said evidence found at the scene led them to believe the gunfire was an isolated. They are not looking for other suspects at this time, police said.

Taylor's next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.

Taylor's death is the city's 16th homicide so far this year, as compared to nine homicides during the same period last year, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and video to the police. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

Jessicah Black was 16 when she told Winston-Salem police that five teenagers were involved in the death of Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather. But nearly 20 years later, she told a panel of three superior court judges that she lied after hours of interrogation from Winston-Salem police detectives. She said she just wanted to go home and detectives told her that the five boys had already confessed. They told her, Black said, she was lying when she tried to tell the truth. 

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

Robin Paul, the mother of NBA star Chris Paul, said the five men (four of whom are trying to prove their innocence; the fifth was killed in 2019) are guilty in her father's murder. Nathaniel Jones, 61, was murdered on Nov. 15, 2019 in the carport of his home on Moravia Street. The five men, who were teenagers when they were convicted, are Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy, who was stabbed to death on Aug. 28, 2019. The men said Winston-Salem police coerced them into making false confessions. 

'I thought I was about to die.' Christopher Bryant testifies police coerced him into falsely confessing to Nathaniel Jones' murder

'I thought I was about to die.' Christopher Bryant testifies police coerced him into falsely confessing to Nathaniel Jones' murder

Three of four men claiming they are innocent in the 2002 murder of NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, finished testifying Tuesday, and their attorneys rested their case. Now, three prosecutors with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office will present evidence Wednesday morning to convince a three-judge panel to uphold the convictions. Five teenagers -- Rayshawn Banner, Nathaniel Cauthen, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and the late Dorrell Brayboy, were convicted of murder in two separate trials in 2004 and 2005. But the men allege that Winston-Salem police detectives coerced false confessions from them to build a case against them. DNA and fingerprints never tied the men to the crime scene. 

