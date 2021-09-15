A Winston-Salem man was brutally beaten and his body was left in a dumpster in 2018. A man has pleaded guilty for his role in the crime.

In court Wednesday, White described the harrowing details of Farrow's death:

Winston-Salem police found two witnesses -- Jennifer Henderson and Kenneth Mayo. Both were at the house in the 2000 block of Bertha Street. Henderson told Farrow's sister, Anisha Cox, that Farrow was beaten up at the house and his clothes and teeth were in a garbage can there.

Henderson also said Farrow's blood could be found in the house.

Henderson told police that Farrow was with her when someone she knew as "Reese" came by and asked to use her car to go to Walmart. Reese was later identified as one of Valentine's co-defendants, Edward Maurice Nelson, 34, who is currently charged with first-degree murder in Farrow's death.

Nelson came back, then he and Farrow went to buy ecstasy. When they returned, the two men got into an argument. Nelson, Henderson told police, believed Farrow had set him up. They had gone to one apartment and the person there had no ecstasy. Then the men went to what turned out to be an abandoned house. Farrow said he had bought ecstasy from someone at that house and denied he was trying to set Nelson up.