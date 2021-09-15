A Winston-Salem man was brutally beaten and his body was left in a dumpster in 2018. A man has pleaded guilty for his role in the crime.

Two people told Winston-Salem police that they could hear Curtis Jermaine Farrow begging for his life as several men brutally beat him on Jan. 19, 2018, a Forsyth County prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
Those witnesses had been told to go into separate bedrooms of a house on Bertha Street and not come out. Farrow, 40, was given a choice -- pick one person to fight or risk getting beaten by several people, Assistant District Attorney Ben White said. They heard Farrow getting punched and knocked around. And afterward, they saw two men take Farrow out of the house and return without him about 30 minutes later.
Farrow's body was found on Jan. 20, 2018, in a dumpster in the 2900 block Ivy Avenue. His body was covered in blood and wrapped in a blanket. An autopsy determined Farrow died from multiple blunt-force injuries to his head.
On Wednesday, Quincy Devorice Valentine, 31, one of the men the witnesses say carried Farrow out of the house, pleaded guilty to his role in Farrow's death. Valentine, who had been facing a first-degree murder charge, entered a guilty plea to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and concealment of a body after an unnatural death.
Judge Allen Baddour of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one and sentenced Valentine according to the plea agreement set by prosecutors and Valentine's attorney -- a minimum of seven years, nine months to a maximum of 10 years, four months in prison. Per the plea agreement, White voluntarily dismissed the first-degree murder charge against Valentine.
In court Wednesday, White described the harrowing details of Farrow's death:
Winston-Salem police found two witnesses -- Jennifer Henderson and Kenneth Mayo. Both were at the house in the 2000 block of Bertha Street. Henderson told Farrow's sister, Anisha Cox, that Farrow was beaten up at the house and his clothes and teeth were in a garbage can there.
Henderson also said Farrow's blood could be found in the house.
Henderson told police that Farrow was with her when someone she knew as "Reese" came by and asked to use her car to go to Walmart. Reese was later identified as one of Valentine's co-defendants, Edward Maurice Nelson, 34, who is currently charged with first-degree murder in Farrow's death.
Nelson came back, then he and Farrow went to buy ecstasy. When they returned, the two men got into an argument. Nelson, Henderson told police, believed Farrow had set him up. They had gone to one apartment and the person there had no ecstasy. Then the men went to what turned out to be an abandoned house. Farrow said he had bought ecstasy from someone at that house and denied he was trying to set Nelson up.
At that point, Nelson told Henderson and Mayo to go into separate bedrooms. Then Henderson told police that she heard Nelson tell Farrow to make a choice in the next 30 minutes -- pick someone from Nelson's crew to fight or get jumped by everyone. Henderson saw at least six men in the house.
Henderson said she heard someone running and then heard people yelling, "Where are you going?" Then something hit the wall and then she heard slaps and punches, White said.
Then Farrow yelled, "Yo, Reese, please don't kill me Reese! Please don't kill me!" Henderson said she heard more running and Nelson told others not to let him get away. The front door slammed.
Henderson said she heard someone drag Farrow into the house and then the beating began again. Mayo told police that he opened the door to his bedroom and saw Nelson and several other men assaulting Farrow.
Henderson said she heard one final smacking sound and then someone said, "He is out." Then Farrow was taken into a back room. She came out of the bedroom some time later and saw several men laughing, drinking and smoking marijuana. At some point, everyone left and she went to the back room and saw Farrow in a chair. He was breathing loudly.
At 5 a.m. Jan. 20, 2018, Valentine and another man, Rayshaun Hall (also spelled as Rasean), told Henderson and Mayo to go into a bedroom and shut the door. They then heard a smack and one of the men told Farrow to "get the (expletive deleted) up, bro." Then the back door slammed shut and she heard tires spinning. The men came back 30 minutes later without Farrow. They told Henderson they had taken Farrow to a house owned by a man they called "Slim" so that Farrow could "sleep it off."
Later that afternoon, at 2 p.m., the men who had beaten Farrow came back and told Mayo to clean up Farrow's blood in the kitchen. Farrow's T-shirt and teeth were put in a trash can in the kitchen.
Like Nelson, Hall, 30, faces several charges in Farrow's death, including first-degree murder.
Stephen Ball, Farrow's attorney, said he had reviewed the evidence in the case and there were no eyewitnesses who could identify Valentine as participating in the assault on Farrow. He also said that Valentine's DNA was not found at the crime scene.
He also said that by pleading guilty, Valentine was taking responsibility for his actions.
That didn't move Baddour, who said he didn't see any indication that Valentine acknowledged what he had done or felt any remorse about it.
"I'm not seeing this man having any future if he is not willing to admit any role in this man's death, other than pleading guilty and acknowledging evidence," Baddour said.
After consulting with Ball, Valentine stood up and apologized for his actions and the hurt he caused Farrow's family.
"I'm really sorry for all this and for Curtis," he said.
Cox told Baddour on Wednesday that Farrow was a good man who looked out for her and once saved her life. She said Farrow was a father and a grandfather.
"He would never do anything to harm people," she said. "I've seen him take people in off the street...He was the life of the party. When he was around, it was always a good time."
Cox said she knows that her brother is now happy and in a good place.
"My brother is free," she said. "My brother is well."
