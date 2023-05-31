Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting in the 2300 block of Ivy Avenue, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 7:56 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert to that location, police said.

When officers arrived, they found several spent shell casings and bullet holes in front of the home, police said. Officers also found bullet holes in a red truck parked in the front yard.

A short time later, Donte Terrell Moore, 30, of Ivy Avenue arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right hand, police said.

Moore was treated for a non-life threatening injury at the hospital, police said.

Investigators determined that Moore was smoking while he was standing in Ivy Avenue when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone began shooting, police said.

Moore realized from the pain in his right hand that he had been shot, police said. Moore didn’t provide officers with any information about a suspect.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.