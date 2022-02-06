A Winston-Salem man was shot early Sunday morning. Police are investigating.

A Winston-Salem man is in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. Winston-Salem police are investigating.

According to a news release, officers went to 90 block of Waughtown Street on a report of a shooting. Officers found several spent shell casings in the area but did not find anyone who had been shot. Then, officers got a call from someone at a house in the 600 block of Humphrey Street.

When officers got to that house, they found Maleek Ashawn Cheesboro, 22, of Ferrell Court, with a gunshot wound. EMS took Cheesboro to the hospital, where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested, and Winston-Salem police said they are investigating. According to the news release, no further information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can call Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904. People who want to submit anonymous tips, photos or videos can do so through the Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717. Crime Stoppers can also be access via Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

