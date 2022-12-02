A Winston-Salem man was shot in the head earlier this month. A Mount Airy man faces assault charges.

Winston-Salem police say a Mount Airy man turned himself in on Tuesday in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting in which a man was shot in the head.

Police obtained a warrant on Nov. 23 for the arrest of Derek Calvin Speaks on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, in the shooting of James Robert McDowell Jr. in the 900 block of Burke Street.

Police said that on Tuesday Speaks turned himself in at the Forsyth County Jail. Speaks, who is 24, posted a $50,000 bond and was released pending his next court appearance on Dec. 8.

McDowell, who is 25, remains in a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said McDowell, suffering a gunshot wound to his head, was brought to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist by two friends at 2:11 a.m. on Nov. 6. McDowell was listed as being in critical condition in initial police reports, but authorities said they would release no more information on the case as it remains under active investigation.

Police did say that McDowell and Speaks knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act.

Authorities said anyone with information regarding the case may call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.