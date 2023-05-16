A Winston-Salem man, who had been charged with arson in the deaths of two people last year, is facing murder charges in those cases, authorities said Tuesday.

Russell Edwards Marshall, 69, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Jessie Lee Scott, 58, and Barbara Tilley Harmon, 81, Winston-Salem police said.

A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Marshall May 8 on the murder charges, police said.

Marshall was initially charged with first-degree arson in connection with a house fire on Sept. 25, 2022 at 1663 E. 22nd St. and another house fire on June 22, 2022 at 4556 Renigar St., police said.

Scott died in the fire at a boarding house on East 22nd Street, police said. Harmon died in the fire at a boarding house on Renigar Street.

Both houses accommodated people with disabilities.

Ruby Norwood, the operator of the boarding house on East 22nd Street, said last year that Marshall was one of her tenants there.

Marshall was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, police said. Marshall is scheduled to appear May 19 in Forsyth District Court.

Detectives worked with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the N.C. Medical Examiner's office and the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office on these cases, police said.

The deaths of Scott and Harmon, which are now classified as murders, increased the city's homicides from 33 to 35 in 2022, police said.

Marshall has been accused of previously setting fires.

On Sept. 9, 2015, Marshall pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree arson. According to then-Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Friel, Marshall burned the clothes in his closet.

The damage was not extensive, but two people were inside and another two people were outside when the fire broke out. The house was in the 1000 block of Apple Street.

Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court gave Marshall a suspended prison sentence of two years to three years and five months, and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

Marshall was charged with first-degree arson for an incident that happened on June 20, 2019. An indictment alleges that he "maliciously burned" a house owned by Timothy Crawford.

At the time of the fire, five people lived in the house on Westdale Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Marshall pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2020 to second-degree arson, and Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Marshall to serve a minimum of 11 months and a maximum of 23 months in prison.

Marshall was freed on post-release supervision within days of the start of his sentence. His parole ended in May 2021.

Marshall was also convicted of felony burning personal property in 2004 in Wake County, and crime against nature in 2011 in Columbus County, according to court documents.