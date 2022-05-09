A Winston-Salem man's murder conviction is vacated. Judge rules man's attorney was so ineffective his rights were violated.

A Winston-Salem man's first-degree murder conviction was vacated Monday after a Forsyth County judge determined that his trial attorney was so ineffective that the man's constitutional rights were violated. The man's case is the only one in North Carolina history where a state appellate court ruled that race played a significant role in jury selection.

Henry Jerome White, 54, has spent the past 25 years in prison. White was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1996 death of Carl Washburn. Prosecutors alleged at trial that White went into a Winston-Salem auto paint and repair shop on Feb. 17, 1996, with the intention to rob Washburn and then fired two gunshots. Prosecutors pushed for the death penalty, but a Forsyth County jury recommended that White be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Assistant District Attorney Jane Garrity and White's attorney, Elizabeth Hambourger, filed a joint motion for appropriate relief based on claims that White's trial attorney, Robert Leonard, performed so poorly at his legal representation that White's constitutional rights were violated. As part of a joint agreement, White pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to about 13 years and 16 years in prison. White will get time served and will be released from prison within the next few days.

Leonard, 77, who was disbarred in 2005 on allegations that he mishandled a client's money, served about six years in prison after he was convicted in 2016 for embezzling at least $300,000 from a sick man.

According to the motion, Leonard made statements during closing arguments that White was guilty of armed robbery: "Now, everybody got a breaking point, and I think Henry found out where his was. Can't say Henry wasn't involved early on."

Forsyth County prosecutors had argued that White was guilty of first-degree murder because he killed Washburn while committing another felony. In the motion, Garrity and Hambourger allege that Leonard effectively admitted that White was guilty of murder by conceding his guilt in the robbery and that this was done without White's consent.

"There is no indication on the record that White consented to his attorney making such an admission," the motion said. "The parties agree that this was ineffective assistance of counsel and structural error. Prejudice is presumed, and White is entitled to a new trial."

In addition, Leonard failed to object to the admissibility of a statement White made to police admitting his involvement in Washburn's death, the motion said. Leonard was White's attorney when Winston-Salem police interrogated White. But Leonard was not there for White's interrogation.

"Therefore this interrogation, made while White was represented by counsel but without his counsel present, was unconstitutional and the confession arising from it should not have been used against him at his trial," Garrity and Hambourger said in the motion.

Leonard and Teresa Hier, White's other trial attorney, filed a motion to suppress White's statements, but Leonard withdrew his motion, and when prosecutors presented testimony dealing with White's statements, Leonard did not object, according to the motion. Hambourger and Garrity said that if Leonard had pursued the motion to suppress, the law would have required that White's statements be thrown out. Without White's statements, Hambourger and Garrity argue, White likely would never have been convicted of first-degree murder.

White's case is unique because it was the only one in North Carolina history where an appellate court ruled that race played a significant role in jury selection. The conviction was nonetheless upheld because at the time, courts said race had to be the sole factor, not just a significant factor. Under today's legal standard, a conviction can be overturned if race is proven to be a significant factor.

The trial prosecutor, David Spence, said in court, when he was challenged, that he dismissed two jurors because they were both "Black females" before offering several nonracial reasons, according to court records.

Race is not supposed to be used in jury selection, according to a U.S. Supreme Court decision, Batson V. Kentucky. Prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys have a certain number of peremptory challenges, where they can remove a potential juror without giving a reason. But when challenged, a judge can allow a prosecutor to give non-racial reasons for why a juror was dismissed.

The N.C. Court of Appeals had been considering an appeal from White based on allegations that prosecutors intentionally and illegally used race to remove the two Black jurors. Hambourger had argued in court papers that the state appellate court could simply overturn White's conviction and order a new trial without even hearing the case since a previous 1998 appellate court ruling had already established that race was a predominant factor in White's case.

Zachary K. Dunn, an assistant attorney general, filed court papers on Sept. 13, 2021, asking the appellate court to send White's case back to Forsyth Superior Court for an evidentiary hearing.

"Although the trial court correctly found the procedural bars ... applied, the State concludes that under the unique factual and procedural circumstances presented, application of the bar in this specific case would result in a fundamental miscarriage of justice," Dunn wrote.

He further said, "The State has considered its position carefully, and does not lightly request remand for a new hearing of an otherwise procedurally barred MAR (motion for appropriate relief) claim. However, significant uncertainty exists around whether the trial court applied the correct standard in ruling on Petitioner's Batson claim."

Hambourger is an attorney in two other cases in which the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office is accused of racial discrimination in jury selections. All three cases involve Spence and they also allege that prosecutors used a training document called "Batson Justifications: Articulating Juror Negatives."

Hambourger and other attorneys representing the men say that Forysth County prosecutors used the training document to provide ready-made race-neutral reasons for why they got rid of potential Black jurors. One of the cases -- Russell William Tucker -- is pending in the N.C. Supreme Court.

As part of White's plea Monday, Hambouger withdrew the appeal pending with the N.C. Court of Appeals.

