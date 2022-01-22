A Winston-Salem teen is shot and wounded

A Winston-Salem teen was shot and wounded Saturday, but he didn't provide any information to police about the incident, authorities said Saturday night.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 3:25 p.m. to a discharging firearm call in the area of the 1100 block of Tower Street, police said. Officers found an unoccupied red Ford Mustang that appeared to have been in a collision.

The vehicle also had damage consistent with being struck by gunfire, police said. Officers didn't find any witnesses in the area.

While the officers were investigating, Jose Manuel Butler Colon, 19, of Nissen Street arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his back, police said.

However, Colon didn't provide a reason to an officer who talked to him at the hospital about why someone would shoot him or any information about a suspect, police said.

Colon was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.