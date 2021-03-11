A Winston-Salem teen is shot in the leg as he was assaulted by two people

A Winston-Salem teen was shot in his leg Thursday as he was being assaulted by two people, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Salem Gardens Drive in the city's southeastern section, Winston-Salem police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Nashawn Monterrian Nelson, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of one of his legs, police said.

Nelson was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that two males approached Nelson who was standing outside near 16 Salem Gardens Drive, police said. The men then assaulted Nelson, and one of them produced a gun and fired it at Nelson, police said.

Nelson was struck in the back of one of his legs, and the suspects ran from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

