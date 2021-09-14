A Winston-Salem teenager faces a charge for his alleged role in Tuesday's fight at Parkland High School

A Winston-Salem teenager has been arrested for his alleged role in Monday's fight at Parkland High School, authorities said.

Mark Anthony Tulloch Jr., 18, is charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the disturbance at Parkland High, said Christine Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Tulloch received a $5,000 secure bond, and he is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 1.

Parkland High School was placed under lockdown on Monday as dozens of law enforcement officers responded to reports of a fight among students.

All students and staff were safe following the 2 p.m. disturbance at the school, Howell said Monday.

Students at the school were kept under lockdown until they were released to their parents or guardians around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County said that the massive law enforcement response at Parkland High was meant to assure parents that their children would be safe, less than two weeks after a student was fatally shot at Mount Tabor High School.

A fight began after a late lunch period as students moved between the school's hallways and classes, a spokesman for the school district said. Law enforcement officers called for help and that pepper spray was used to de-escalate the fighting.

