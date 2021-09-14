 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Winston-Salem teenager faces a charge for his alleged role in Tuesday's fight at Parkland High School
0 Comments
breaking

A Winston-Salem teenager faces a charge for his alleged role in Tuesday's fight at Parkland High School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem teenager has been arrested for his alleged role in Monday's fight at Parkland High School, authorities said.

Mark Anthony Tulloch Jr., 18, is charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the disturbance at Parkland High, said Christine Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Tulloch received a $5,000 secure bond, and he is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 1.

Parkland High School was placed under lockdown on Monday as dozens of law enforcement officers responded to reports of a fight among students.

All students and staff were safe following the 2 p.m. disturbance at the school, Howell said Monday.

Students at the school were kept under lockdown until they were released to their parents or guardians around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County said that the massive law enforcement response at Parkland High was meant to assure parents that their children would be safe, less than two weeks after a student was fatally shot at Mount Tabor High School.

A fight began after a late lunch period as students moved between the school's hallways and classes, a spokesman for the school district said. Law enforcement officers called for help and that pepper spray was used to de-escalate the fighting.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pilot Mountain woman becomes first Triad resident convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Crime

Pilot Mountain woman becomes first Triad resident convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Virginia Marie Spencer of Pilot Mountain pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. She and her husband, Christopher Spencer, are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol, along with hundreds of other people who falsely believed former president Donald Trump won the election and that there was massive voter fraud. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News