A Winston-Salem teenager is shot and wounded early Friday in the 2200 block of Nissen Avenue

A Winston-Salem teenager was shot and wounded early Saturday in the 2200 block of Nissen Avenue, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police arrived at 1:56 a.m. at the scene of a reported shooting in the city's southeastern section, police said. Officers then found George Gonzalez-Perez, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand and arm.
Gonzalez-Perez was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury, police said.
Gonzalez-Perez told officers that he was sitting outside of his home when the shots were fired, police said. The suspect vehicle left the area in an unknown direction.
Police are investigating the incident.
