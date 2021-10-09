 Skip to main content
A Winston-Salem teenager is shot and wounded early Friday in the 2200 block of Nissen Avenue
A Winston-Salem teenager was shot and wounded early Saturday in the 2200 block of Nissen Avenue, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police arrived at 1:56 a.m. at the scene of a reported shooting in the city's southeastern section, police said. Officers then found George Gonzalez-Perez, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand and arm.

Gonzalez-Perez was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Gonzalez-Perez told officers that he was sitting outside of his home when the shots were fired, police said. The suspect vehicle left the area in an unknown direction.

Police are investigating the incident.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

