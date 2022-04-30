A Winston-Salem teenager was shot and wounded Saturday morning in the 4300 block of Old Walkertown Road, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 1:46 a.m. to the scene after they received a report of someone firing a gun there, police said. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire on the property, but no injured people, police said.
A short time later, Diamond Manns, 18, arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound that happened at Old Walkertown Road, police said. No other victims were found.
Investigators haven't identified a suspect in the shooting, police said.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.
336-727-7299