A Winston-Salem woman and her three sons were shot at Thursday, but they were not injured in the gunfire, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1:07 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Hines Drive and Ridgewood Place Drive, police said.

When officers arrived, they found several spent shell casings. Tajuana Crockett, 38, told the officers that she and her three sons were fired upon while they were driving home in their vehicle, police said.

The four people and their vehicle were not struck by the gunfire, police said. A bullet hit the house at 3278 Ridgeback Drive, but its two occupants were not injured.

Investigators determined that suspects intentionally fired at the victims, police said. The suspects left the scene in a white Chrysler Town and Country minivan and a black Honda Pilot.

Police saw the suspects’ vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on Waughtown Street. Officers then stopped the vehicles in a driveway on Waughtown Street.

A male juvenile suspect ran from the scene, but an officer with a police dog arrested the juvenile.

Investigators seized two guns after they executed a search warrant, police said.

John Deanice Welch, 32, of Waughtown Street is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging firearms into an occupied dwelling and other offenses, police said.

John Welch was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

Delanio Lee Welch, 33, of Waughtown Street was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging firearms into an occupied dwelling and other offenses, police said.

Delanio Welch was being held Friday in the jail with his bond set at $100,000, police said.

The juvenile is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging firearms into an occupied dwelling, police said.

The juvenile is being held under a secure custody order in the Taylorsville Juvenile Detention Center, police said.