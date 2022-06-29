A Winston-Salem woman is arrested after being accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend

A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Wednesday after she was accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend last Friday, authorities said.

Christina Justyce Davis, 22, of Franciscan Drive is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, Winston-Salem police said. Davis turned her in to the jail, where officers arrested her.

Davis was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

Davis is scheduled to appear Thursday in court.

Officers responded at 9:56 p.m. to the Burger King restaurant at 2100 Peters Creek Parkway to a reported shooting there, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Garrod Lamont Oakes, 30, of Butterfield Drive in Winston-Salem, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Oakes was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Investigators learned that a fight happened in the Burger King parking between Davis and two other women, police said.

One of those women is Oakes' current girlfriend, police said.

During the fight, Oakes was shot in his upper leg, police said.

