A Winston-Salem woman is arrested after she was accused of making a false threat to shoot up a school bus

A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Thursday after she was accused of making a false threat to shoot up a school bus, authorities said.

The incident began when a student was riding a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School bus, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

The student was speaking with a family member on his iPhone, the sheriff's office said. While on speakerphone, the family member made threats to shoot up the bus and have other family members shoot up the bus as well, the sheriff's office said.

The bus driver notified school administrators and law enforcement officers, and deputies responded to the bus and Clemmons Middle School, the sheriff's office said.

The bus arrived safely at Clemmons Middle School, and investigators determined that the threat was not credible, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies remained at the school through the remainder of the school day, the sheriff's office said.

Lasheika Marie Ziglar, 29, was arrested and charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property, the sheriff's office said. Ziglar was taken to the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $10,000.

“With the climate we are living in, it is a must that we take all threats seriously and respond to them in a serious manner," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "We will not tolerate any threat of any kind towards our children, especially not threats made by adults."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.