A Winston-Salem woman is arrested in Durham after investigators find fentanyl in her car with her child
A Winston-Salem woman is arrested in Durham after investigators find fentanyl in her car with her child

A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Tuesday in Durham after investigators found a large quantity of fentanyl in her car with her child, authorities said Thursday.

Karen Garcia Euceda, 24, is charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl and misdemeanor child abuse, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.

Euceda was being held Thursday night in the Durham County Jail with her bond set at $100,000, the sheriff's office said. 

Investigators stopped Euceda's car while she was driving Tuesday in the area of Club Boulevard and Watts Street in Durham, the sheriff's office said. Euceda was the subject of an ongoing investigation by the sheriff's office.

When investigators searched her vehicle, they found 4.4 pounds of fentanyl in the vehicle with her 4-year-old child, the sheriff's office said.

The child is now in the custody of a family member, the sheriff's office said.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine, but fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent.

Karen Garcia Euceda

Euceda

 Durham County Sheriff

kilos336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

